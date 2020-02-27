A Peek Inside The Official 2020 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Gift Bag

Photo by Matt Sayles

The 13th annual ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards luncheon was an unforgettable celebration of Black women who are expanding and transforming the art of storytelling.

As with each year, a host of notable and rising brands lent their support to team ESSENCE in helping to bring this one-of-a-kind event to life in spectacular fashion. 2020 honorees included EMMY Award-winning actress, comedian, director and producer Niecy Nash; DGA nominated director and two-time Grammy Award winning music video director Melina Matsoukas; actress Lashana Lynch; and the trailblazing cast and co-executive producer/director/writer of Pose (Janet Mock, Mj Rodriguez, Indya Moore, Dominique Jackson, Angelica Ross and Hailie Sahar). The afternoon was hosted by Award-winning musician, actress and co-host of The Talk, Eve, and featured a star-studded lineup of presenters including EMMY award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay; actress, producer and political activist Alfre Woodward; actress, author, director and producer Issa Rae and EMMY, GRAMMY and Tony award-winning actor Billy Porter, with a special performance from GRAMMY®-winning Alabama Shakes lead vocalist Brittany Howard.



Keep scrolling for a full list of our gracious sponsors and partners and check out the photo below for a peek at some of the gifts our esteemed guests were sent home with following the event.

Essence Magazine

AT&T HOC (Humanity of Connections)

L’Oreal

Netflix

Ford

Gecio

Nike

Disney

Warner Brothers

Hulu

Coke

McDonald’s

Brush with the Best

Vela Bougie

Jones and Rose

Skin Deep Bodycare

The HoneyPot

Brave. Black. First

Mahogany x Brooklyn Dolly

BCakeNY

Pear Nova

Boss Blend Coffe

Adjourn Teahouse

The OrgangeMoon

Hairbrella

