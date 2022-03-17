Loading the player…

Just when you thought the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards couldn’t get any better, we’ve got a few more surprises in store.

Joining us to host this year’s milestone 15th Anniversary celebration as we highlight the remarkable career journeys of honorees Aunjanue Ellis, Nia Long, Chante Adams and Quinta Brunson is none other than television’s most impressive leading man, Damson Idris. The talented entertainer’s star has continued to rapidly rise both on and off-screen, as he continues to win over audiences across the globe with his Emmy-worthy performance as the dangerously captivating Franklin Saint on FX’s critically-acclaimed drama series Snowfall, which recently kicked off it’s fifth season.

And yes, ladies, your favorite new British bae is well aware of—and grateful for—the immense amount of support he’s received from Black women throughout the course of his career thus far.

“I’ve been to Black Women In Hollywood and the last time I went, I was so inspired by all the amazing women who are doing so many amazing things,” Idris told ESSENCE. “I’ve said this before and I’ll say it again, I think my biggest support system in my career is Black women so, this is my way of giving back.”

Be sure to tune in to ESSENCE.com ESSENCE Studios or the ESSENCE Facebook Page for the 2022 ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards, airing on Monday, March 28 beginning at 7PM EST/4PM PST.

The 2022 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Ford, Disney’s Onyx Collective, SmartWater and Warner Brothers Television Group.

