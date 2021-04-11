Black Brits Look Absolutely Royal For The 2021 BAFTAs

Wunmi Mosaku | Photo by Ashley Randall Photography/via Getty Images

The 2021 BAFTA awards took place and Black British celebs didn’t disappoint on the red carpet.

Presenters like Cynthia Erivo (who’s a 2021 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Award honoree), Chiwetel Ejiofor, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and many more were on hand at Royal Albert Hall to hand out the 2021 awards. Winners include Daniel Kaluuya for best supporting actor for Judas and the Black Messiah; Remi Weekes for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for His House; and Bukky Bakray was named EE Rising Star Award for her role in Rocks.

Like many award shows complying to Covid-19 restrictions, the BAFTAs included a hybrid component and presenters, including Andra Day (also a Black Women in Hollywood Award honoree), participated remotely.

Several more stars attended virtually in celebration of the British Academy Film Awards including Lovecraft Country’s Wunmi Mosaku, who’s nominated for best actress in a leading role for His House; Sope Dirisu, who’s nominated for EE Rising Star Award; Dominique Fishback, who’s nominated for best actress in a supporting role for Judas and the Black Messiah; and screenwriter and playwright Theresa Ikoko, who’s nominated for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for the original screenplay Rocks.

The 2021 BAFTAs were held over two nights, April 10-11. See all the melanated stars who shined below.