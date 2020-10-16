ICYMI: Summer Walker Takes Home Her First Billboard Music Award For ‘Best R&B Female Artist’

Congratulations are in order for Summer Walker, who won the R&B Female Artist award at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards on Wednesday.

The singer who released her Life On Earth EP this year, reigns as one of the most sought after songstresses of this generation.

Thank you @BBMAs,” she said on Twitter.

Despite the win, many are left wondering about the future of Walker’s career. In February, she proclaimed that she was quitting music after this year. “Lol, I’m dead-ass never making another song after 2020,” she said.

That wasn’t the first time she expressed that sentiment either. Her anxiety reached such a high point in 2019 that she canceled multiple fan meet & greets, and even canceled numerous tour dates to take care of her mental health.

After her a video clip of her acceptance speech at the 2019 Soul Train Awards went viral, Walker took to her IG Live to address those who criticized her demeanor in the moment. “I can’t even accept an award in peace,” she vented. “You see how I spoke…I was scared. Everyone else gave a long ass speech. I didn’t because I have social anxiety.”

She went on to address the people who seem to think her social anxiety is all an act. “I just want to let y’all know—not me b*tch because I’m living a great life—but this is how people commit suicide. When people tell you what’s literally going on with them and then people still continue to bully them.”‘

Though Walker has to do what’s best for her own mental health, we’re hoping that this isn’t the last that we’ll hear from the Over It singer.