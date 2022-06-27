The BET Awards returned on Sunday evening, packing even more of their signature Black Star Power in 2022. The star-studded night featured honors for the best and brightest in Black entertainment and promised big performances from some of the biggest stars in music.

But before it was time to hit the stage to hand out awards and belt out the top hits of the past, present and future, stars strolled the red carpet showing off their signature style and bold fashion statements.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Billy Porter and Saucy Santana attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Take a look at what stars like Chlöe, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, and more wore on the carpet below.