The BET Awards returned on Sunday evening, packing even more of their signature Black Star Power in 2022. The star-studded night featured honors for the best and brightest in Black entertainment and promised big performances from some of the biggest stars in music.

But before it was time to hit the stage to hand out awards and belt out the top hits of the past, present and future, stars strolled the red carpet showing off their signature style and bold fashion statements.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: (L-R) Billy Porter and Saucy Santana attend the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Take a look at what stars like Chlöe, Lil Uzi Vert, Chance The Rapper, Lizzo, Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, and more wore on the carpet below.

01
Mary J. Blige
02
Justin Dior Combs, Christian Combs, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Janice Combs, and Quincy Brown
03
Babyface
04
Chlöe
05
Lil Uzi Vert
06
Lizzo
07
Chance The Rapper
08
Janelle Monáe
09
Halle Bailey
10
Lucky Daye
11
Summer Walker
12
Taraji P. Henson
13
Marsai Martin
14
Jack Harlow
15
Ari Lennox
16
Saucy Santana
17
Billy Porter
18
GIVĒON
19
Lena Waithe
20
Cynthia Erivo
21
Kirk Franklin and wife Tammy Collins
22
Eva Marcille
23
Brandee Evans
24
Jussie Smollett
25
Terrence J
26
Muni Long
27
Jodeci
28
Shyne
29
Tami Roman
30
Princess Love and Ray J
31
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo
32
Coi Leray
33
Big Freedia
34
Lakeyah
35
Joey Bada$$
36
Serayah
37
Fireboy DML
38
Victoria Monét

