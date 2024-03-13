Best In Beauty Awards 2024: Brands That Give Back

LYS Beauty

LYS Beauty donated 100 percent of the net proceeds from sales of its Secure Brow Eyebrow Pencil, during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, to the Pink Agenda: a nonprofit whose mission is to raise money for breast cancer research and care while increasing awareness of the disease among young professionals.

Estée Lauder Companies

Over the years, the Estée Lauder Companies’ Breast Cancer Campaign has contributed more than $103 million, via the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Huda Beauty

The brand pledged to donate $1 million to Doctors Without Borders and Human Appeal, to help people in Gaza receive medical care.

Dove

Last year the brand released its Code My Crown initiative with the Open Source Afro Hair Library—to create a book of codes that help gamers diversify their gaming experience.

Cheekbone Beauty

Their Scholarship Fund provides Indigenous students with money to attend a college or university in the U.S. or Canada.

Cocokind

Their Impact Foundation has offered a financial grant to a female wellness, social impact or sustainability entrepreneur.

Glossier

The Glossier Grant Program gives finances to budding Black beauty brands, to help close inequity gaps within the industry.

Hanahana Beauty

The Hanahana Circle of Care raises funds to improve infrastructure and clean-water storage in Katargia, Ghana, and more.