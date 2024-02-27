The Initial Slate Of Presenters For The Academy Awards Has Been Announced

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Mahershala Ali speaks onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On Monday, the Oscars announced their first slate of presenters for the 96th edition of the coveted award show. Showrunners Raj Kapoor and executive producers Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan are gearing up for an exciting show this year, which will air live on ABC at an all new time.

Set to present at the Oscars this year will be Mahershala Ali, Lupita Nyong’o, and Zendaya. Announced alongside them were Nicolas Cage, Jame Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Jessca Lange, Matthew McConaughet, Al Pacno, Michelle Pfeiffer, Ke Huy Quan, Sam Rockewll, and Michelle Yeoh.

The show this year includes a handful of nominees across genres – Colman Domingo (Rustin) and Jeffery Wright (American Fiction) for ‘Best Actor In A Leading Role,’ Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple) and Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers) for ‘Best Actress In A Supporting Role,’ and The ABCs of Book Banning for ‘Best Documentary Short Film.’

Jimmy Kimmel is set to host the show, marking his fourth appearance as emcee for the Academy Awards.

The 96th Oscars will air live on March 10 on ABC at the new time of 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT.