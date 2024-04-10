The National Action Network Taps Anthony Anderson To Host This Year's Keepers Of The Dream Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Host Anthony Anderson speaks onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We stand on the shoulders of many and as a result, we have the privilege and responsibility to continue to propel the next generation, forward. It is with this spirit of empowerment that the National Action Network (NAN) annually seeks to recognize changemakers and leaders in the fields of culture, entertainment, sports, business, health, and beyond who exemplify the organization’s mission of fighting for an equitable nation. Founded in 1991 by Rev. Al Sharpton, NAN is considered by many, as one of the leading civil rights organizations in America. This year’s NAN convention aims to center the narrative around the “defense of civil rights” while aiming to bolster Black voter registration and “foster a platform for advocacy and strategic planning to safeguard essential rights.”

Founder and president of the National Action Network (NAN) Rev. Al Sharpton

This year’s honorees include EGOT Award-winner Whoopi Goldberg; Alexis McGill Johnson, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood Action Fund; Michelle Gadsden-Williams, Managing Director & Global Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, BlackRock; Dr. Phillip Ozuah, President & CEO, Montefiore Einstein; and Caroline Wanga, President & CEO at ESSENCE Ventures.

The NAN recently announced that Emmy-award-winning actor Anthony Anderson will be returning this year to host the “Keepers of the Dream” awards on April 10th at 7 PM at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, and it is the main event of the four-day NAN Convention that runs from April 10th through April 13th. In a recent statement, Sharpton earnestly shared “Keepers of the Dream is a testament to the change-makers who use their platforms to advance Dr. King’s dream for an equitable nation”. The founder of NAN further shared, “I am honored to recognize this year’s honorees, who are beacons of hope as we fight back against the attacks on DEI, voting rights, access to healthcare, and other key issues.” In addition to those being honored at the 2024 Keepers of the Dream Awards, many other notable voices in politics, the Black Church, local government, entertainment, and media will be featured on panels over the four days of the convention.

Each day of the convention will feature workshops like “Children of the Movement” which highlights the voices of Dr. Hasna Muhammad (daughter of Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee), “Fireside Plenary” with political leader, voting rights advocate, and bestselling author Stacey Abrams; and “Retirement Security and the Billion Dollar Women of Wall Street Making It Happen” which will be moderated by Robert F. Smith. Attorney Benjamin Crump will be moderating a panel entitled, “From Grief to Action: The Fight For Social Justice Continues…” and during this panel, attendees will hear from Qwen Carr (mother of Eric Garner), Sybrina Fulton (mother of Trayvon Martin), Rowvaughn Wells (mother of Tyre Wells), and many more. And, these are just a few of the many notable figures and events that will occur during the convention to further the conversation on several of the important issues in Black and Brown communities.

For a full list of events and panels happening at this year’s convention, an itinerary can be found here.