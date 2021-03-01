See The Black Stars Captured For This Year’s Golden Globes Portrait Studio

The Golden Globes Portrait Studio is back this award season with an exclusive launch on Instagram. Photographer Matt Sayles captured the images of the nominees once again this year, only this time the shoots were executed remotely via FaceTime and Zoom in light of COVID-19.

Something else that’s new this year is the addition of Reels to Golden Globes’ IG feed, which Sayles also directed remotely. There you’ll find celebs like Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama nominee Andra Day in motion as she poses and plays with camera angles for her shoot (See more on her stepping into Billie Holiday’s shoes here). And a regal Regina King basking in the sunlight as she awaits the outcome of her nomination for Best Director of a Motion Picture. (Insider tip: Her natural glow is due to Urban Skin Rx’s Even Tone Cleansing Bar.)

Scroll down to see all of the Black stars who were captured for this year’s Portrait Studio.