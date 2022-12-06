Girl Talk with Girls United

At this year’s Girls United Summit in Atlanta, Georgia, reality television star, actress, and entrepreneur Reginae Carter hosted an event filled with candid conversations about the empowerment and amplification of Black Women. And there was one that you’ve just got to hear—A Black Girl’s Guide to Protecting Your Peace Through Strong Friendships presented in partnership with SheaMoisture.

Co-moderated by Girls United co-founder Rechelle Dennis and ESSENCE Content Director Nandi Howard, the conversation featured viral besties Dess Dior and Jayda Cheaves as they shared their personal experiences of having a strong tribe in your corner and the power of long-lasting friendships.

Surrounding yourself with good friends can bring you a sense of peace. During this candid conversation, Dess and Jayda talk about their own relationship and how their friendship is a safe space for them to express themselves and feel empowered. “I feel like being a good support system is really showing up, and even hearing your friend out. I listen to Jayda all the time, she listens to me vent all the time, and not only that,” says “She’s always there for me. We’re always there for each other.” And Jayda was right there with her, adding that when you are a good friend it means “being each other’s inspirations” and “each other’s motivation.”

Watch now for more of this inspiring conversation and then click here to learn more about Girls United and SheaMoisture.