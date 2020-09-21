Fashion And Beauty From The 2020 Virtual Emmy Awards

While 2020 might have ushered in a series of catastrophic events and a pandemic that has possibly permanently changed how we live, it hasn’t changed how Black Hollywood shows up and shows out for an awards ceremony.

Virtual red carpet included backyards, makeshift step-and-repeat backdrops, and photos taken by stylists in lieu of professional photogs. But that didn’t stop our favorite Tinseltown cuties and beauties from coming through like they were entering a stadium filled with fans.

From Zendaya in Christopher John Rogers to Issa Rae in Sergio Hudson, Black excellence was present and felt. Check out some of the beauty and fashion looks that deserved their own gold statues.