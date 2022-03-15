There’s nothing quite like hearing about the journey you’re getting ready for straight from those who are walking the walk, and ESSENCE Hollywood House is bringing you front and center for it all.

Black creatives, Hollywood is calling and it’s time you answer. Click HERE to register now and join us in person to take your film & television career to the next level at ESSENCE Hollywood House!

Get ready to hear advice, insight, and invaluable lessons learned as your favorite stars from some of today’s most groundbreaking films and culture-shifting TV series unite for workshops and interactive conversations designed to give you just what you need to take your career in entertainment to the next level.

Join cast members, producers, directors, writers showrunners, composers, cinematographers and network executives behind films, television shows and documentaries including: Bel-Air, Snowfall, jeen-Yuhs, P-Valley, Insecure, Black Is King, All-American, Power, Powerbook, Watch Out For The Big Girls, A Luv Tale, Straight Outta Compton and more! Scroll below for a look at the speaker’s lineup so far.

For more information and to register for free, visit the official ESSENCE Hollywood House website HERE. See you there!

The 2022 ESSENCE Hollywood House is sponsored by Coca-Cola, Disney’s Onyx Collective, Smartwater and Warner Bros. Television Group.