ESSENCE Best In Black Beauty Awards 2020: Our Glam Star Honorees

Each year we select the most talented and inspiring people in the beauty game to honor. From the best hairstylist and makeup artist to our celebrity beauty crush.
Check out the winners below and make sure to look out for all the 2020 ESSENCE Best In Black Beauty Awards product winners!
01
Beauty Boss of the Year
Melissa Butler This entrepreneur kicked in the industry’s door— and took everyone through it with her. She disrupted the standard on how to become a cosmetics CEO with her cult- favorite brand, The Lip Bar.
02
Breakout Beauty Star
Jordyn Woods Last year the model, fashion designer and reality star added beauty honcho to her résumé when she collaborated with Eylure to create a collection of fabulous falsies and Easilocks to release her first line of hair extensions.
03
Blogger of the Year
Shayla Mitchell For lessons on how to strut and slay, we turn to this California-based makeup maven, aka @MakeupShayla. Mitchell’s start-to-finish tutorials will have you highlighting and contouring like a pro in no time.
04
Makeup Artist of the Year
Raisa Flowers This New York City–based creative is elevating the makeup game. Her undeniable talent and wild imagina- tion have earned her fans like Rihanna and clients like Kelela.
05
Hairstylist of the Year
Nikki Nelms We can’t stop swooning over the insanely stunning dos this professional consistently creates. The way she transforms the tresses of Zoë Kravitz, Janelle Monáe and Jurnee Smollett Bell is awe-inspiring and motivates us to do more with our manes.
06
Celeb Beauty Crush
Jodie Turner-Smith The Queen & Slim star hit the red carpet running last year and is showing no signs of slowing down. Her ever-flawless face, affinity for bright colors, and ability to wear any hairstyle and still slay make her the ultimate beauty crush.