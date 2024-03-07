Da'Vine Joy Randolph And Elsa Majimbo Announced As Guests At ESSENCE Hollywood House

Following her triumphant BAFTA win, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, a beacon of talent and charm, is set to grace the 2024 ESSENCE Hollywood House alongside fashionista and comedian extraordinaire, Elsa Majimbo. The air is abuzz with anticipation as Hollywood’s elite eagerly await their presence at the exclusive event on March 8th.

As the starlit night approaches, whispers of excitement ripple through the industry, as everyone eagerly anticipates the grace and talent that Randolph is sure to bring to the Hollywood House.

Majimbo, the comedic sensation and style maven, whose infectious laughter and unapologetic sense of self have captured the hearts of fans worldwide. As a fashionista on the rise, her unique blend of humor and haute couture promises to inject the Hollywood House with an unparalleled energy.

They both join the lineup of stars already announced, including STARZ BMF leading actor and All American star Da’Vinchi, Warner Bros. The Color Purple actress Phylicia Pearl Mpasi, and Former ESSENCE Editor and Author Mikki Taylor.

Joining them will be experts like Tanja Caldwell, a celebrated costume designer and wardrobe specialist, Dominique Dawson, an Emmy-nominated costume designer, and influential personalities including Datari Turner, a versatile Producer, Executive Producer, and Writer, Cherisse McKenzie, the Executive in Charge of Production at Springhill, and Olivia (Morris) Bernardez, a Co-producer for Netflix Animation.

Hosted by actress Skye Townsend (A Black Lady Sketch Show), the upcoming Hollywood House is meticulously curated to empower the community with invaluable tools and resources. This year’s event is strategically crafted to address and overcome some of the biggest challenges that the entertainment industry faces. The event will offer insight, inspiration, and strategic empowerment, ensuring that attendees leave equipped to navigate and conquer the ever-evolving landscape of the entertainment world.

For those unable to attend in person, ESSENCE.com, X, Facebook, and YouTube will be streaming the festivities live starting at 10:30 AM PT/1:30 PM ET.