Update: After winning the award for Best R&B performance, Beyoncé has now won the most awards of any female artist in Grammy history with a total of 28 awards. The groundbreaking win came for “Black Parade” in addition to awards for “Savage” and “Brown Skin Girl.” She is also now the most awarded singer male or female.

Beyoncé recognized daughter Blue Ivy who also won a Grammy tonight, calling out all of her “babies” as she explained her desire to celebrate all “Black kings and Black queens” with her latest work.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Every time Beyoncé makes an appearance at an award show it’s top news, but tonight’s Grammy attendance was even more special than usual. Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé won Best Rap Song for the “Savage” Remix which made Megan a three-time winner for the night. For Beyoncé, however, the win solidified her name in history. The Houston-bred singer is now tied for the most Grammy wins ever after snagging this honor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 14: (L-R) Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion accept the Best Rap Performance award for ‘Savage’ onstage during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Los Angeles Convention Center on March 14, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Beyoncé has a total of 27 Grammys, dating back to her first win with Destiny’s Child for “Say My Name” in 2001. That number ties Bey with bluegrass-country singer and musician Alison Krauss who has been nominated a total of 42 times and won 27. Including her work with Destiny’s Child and The Carters, Beyoncé has been nominated a total of 79 times.

If Megan continues tonight’s streak, she could very well match Bey’s record down the line. So far she has won Best New Artist and Best Rap Performance in addition to Best Rap Song.