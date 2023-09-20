“I’m excited to be at Beautycon today because it’s a new space and it’s Black-owned,” Kelly Rowland tells ESSENCE moments before heading on stage for an inspiring fireside chat with ESSENCE Ventures’ President & CEO, Caroline Wanga.

The conversation closed out day two of Beautycon and touched on a range of topics: from Rowland’s relationship to beauty, to celebrating vibrant lipstick shades on deeper skin tones. And, to close out the conversation, Rowland left the audience with uplifting words. “I just want to remind everyone here that the canvas that you start with in the morning is the most beautiful canvas,” she told the crowd. Rowland also encouraged listeners to not compare themselves to others. “We all make up a beautiful garden,” she expressed poetically. “And the uniqueness of each flower is so beautiful.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 17: (L-R) Caroline Wanga and Kelly Rowland speak onstage during Beautycon™ Los Angeles 2023 at The Reef on September 17, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for Beautycon™)

And, to prepare for big moments like this, the star– clad in a gray suit and glowy makeup by Sheika Daley– tells us that she likes to focus on deep breathing. “Sometimes I feel like I’m moving so fast and deep breaths help me feel so much calmer,” she says. “It helps me enjoy the present moment and really be where I am.”

Additionally, when it comes to feeling her best, Rowland loves skincare. “As much as I love makeup, I love to be able to take it off and take care of what’s really there,” she says. That said, Rowland is all about a thorough cleanse. “Sometimes you get into bed and you just don’t feel like doing it but it’s so important,” she says. “And it’s not just about washing your face, either. It’s all about toning and moisturizing, too.”

But as for her most important self-care rule of all? Rowland tells us she prioritizes having boundaries. “This is essential to operate in our strength,” she says. Additionally, “at 42, I’m also really learning to not doubt myself.” She tries to remind herself what she tells her son, Titan, before he goes to school everyday. “If you haven’t tried, you’ve already failed,” she says. “And, it’s important to not shrink yourself for anybody.”