Image courtesy of Essence

Essence Beauty joined the beauty talk with panelists IAMDDB, Jodie Woods, and Aliyah’s Interlude, moderated by Girls United’s Rechelle Dennis, to chat about how to just be yourself on the BeautyCon™ stage. They talked about how Black beauty standards continue to globally revolutionize the beauty industry. The influence of Black beauty is seen worldwide, touching various domains such as music, culture, and fashion.

In the “Owning our Global Blackness: Black is the Beauty Standard” panel discussion, influencers from music, culture, and beauty discussed Black beauty, social media, and empowerment. For the discussion, panelists were hosted by the premier destination for young Black women who are interested in fostering a digital community, Essence Girls United. These women set the standard for what is not only trending on social media, but influencing young girls on how to be authentic, original, and true to who they are.

“I feel like there is not a standard for Black beauty, blackness comes in all shapes and sizes,” said Woods. According to the panelists, Black culture is full of beauty with no specific standard on what beauty should be. “We create our own standards, we set the standard,” added IAMDDB. “I feel like the struggle is a comparison, people are always comparing influencers,” Woods continued. “Everyone feels like they need to be the ‘IT Girl’, just be you.”

In social media culture, it is easier now more than ever to be influenced by what you see online. Exposed to an overstimulating amount of content per day, “iPad kids” are growing into teenagers with a high consumption of TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Meaning, not only are they exposed to those beauty standards, but any content posted to social media anywhere in the world.

“I feel like a lot of times when you get on Instagram or TikTok you see one type of woman portrayed,” Aliyah said. “Originality is key, and although those are the beauty standards on social media, if you know yourself [the standard] is not important.” With over 600,000 followers on Instagram, and over two million on TikTok, Aliyah coined the term #AliyahCore with nearly all of her videos going viral. “It was never about me being accepted, but people realizing you’re going to be perceived regardless so you might as well wear what you want to wear.”

“I never limit myself, I am a multidimensional spirit,” IAMDDB said. “When you’re the first you get attacked for doing things but when you’re the first you’re the blueprint.”

Beauty is freedom to express however you want to be beautiful. Beyond the external appearance, the panel concurred that true beauty emanates from the inside. “I hope that my impact is to show people less is more and true beauty comes from within and who you are,” IAMDDB said. “Beauty is really water in the garden within because what you are internally is what you are externally.” They concluded that your individuality holds power, and cherished the ability to inspire other women through their journey.



Visit BeautyCon™ the Essence Fest edition at essence.com for more on the latest Black beauty panel.