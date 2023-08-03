How Athletes Are Beauty’s Best Kept Secret

Image courtesy of Essence

Essence Beauty joined the beauty talk with panelists WNBA Player Te’a Cooper, LSU Women’s Basketball Star and Rapper, Flau’Jae Johnson, and Olympic Gymnast, Jordan Chiles, moderated by Girls United’s Rechelle Dennis, to discuss beauty in sports on the BeautyCon™ stage. Athletes have quickly become the new faces of beauty. The panel showcased today’s finest women athletes, engaging them in conversations about assuming the role as the new and upcoming icons of beauty. The athletes delved beyond their exceptional skills in their respective sports, and shed light on how they embrace the world of beauty.

All three women take their all star careers from Sports Illustrated and Nike, to self-care and wellness for the last BeautyCon™ panel at Essence Festival 2023, “Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good, Now Pay Good.”

According to Chiles, she has no days off. For her, beauty does not consist of nail, makeup, or hair appointments. “As a gymnast, chalk is a huge thing that messes up our skin and our hair,” she said. “Having protective styles is really hard.” For Cooper, it is the opposite. “You can cancel whatever is going on, I’m not going unless I’m up to par,” she said. “I have to have my hair done all the time,” responded Johnson, and Cooper agreed–hair and nails at all times is a must.

Cooper’s star power extends beyond the WNBA court. But there’s more to her than meets the eye – her best-kept beauty secret lies in being the brains behind Hollywood Luxury Hair, a hair extensions service that not only enhances her appearance and performance, but also brings in financial gains. Cooper emphasized the importance of diversifying income streams and establishing a strong support system in both business and personal life to foster inner well-being. “No matter if people think you’re pretty or not,” she said. “How you feel on the inside is what matters the most, so keep people who encourage your beauty around.”

For Johnson, her beauty secret is not a secret at all. “I take days where I just do not do nothing,” she said. “I just sit home on the game just chilling, not talking about business.” The boundaries separating business, sports, and the panelists’ daily routines serve as a crucial aspect of their wellness. Chiles, holds a special wellness secret close to her heart – the power of beauty rest. “I can go days without getting my hair or nails done, and just take a nap,” she said.

From hair, nail, and spa appointments to sleep and leisure, the panelists’ added the last key to their overall health: doing good.

“I always have to look at myself in the mirror and tell myself three good things I’m grateful for,” Chiles said. “I always tell myself I’m beautiful or I have a good support system.” Johnson’s approach to beauty revolves around pouring into others, a practice that brings a sense of inner beauty. Whether it’s through affirmations or giving back to the community, the panelist firmly believe that true beauty lies in taking care of oneself and others. “You can only be the next version of yourself, instead of being the next someone else,” Johnson concluded.

Visit BeautyCon™ the Essence Fest edition at essence.com for more on the latest Black beauty panel.