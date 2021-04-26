Andra Day, H.E.R. and More Make Oscar Night A Family Affair

Photo by Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

You never know who’s going to be by a celebrity’s side when they show up to the biggest red carpet in Hollywood. Getting an invite to the Oscars doesn’t come easy, even for A-list entertainers, and so when they do make the guest list they often share the moment with other special people in their lives.

This year, many of your favorite celebrities showed up with family members by their side for the first live awards show since the pandemic begin.

It’s a very big night for singer and Best Actress nominee Andra Day, who’s nominated for her breakout titular role in The United States Vs. Billie Holiday, brought her big sister as her date. Singer H.E.R. (above) brought her mom, Agnes Wilson, along for the fun. The pair wore gorgeous gowns and matchmaking smiles as they posed for the cameras together.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Andra Day (R) and guest attend the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Getty

Director, screenwriter and film producer Shaka King (Judas and the Black Messiah), who received a Best Original Screenplay co-writer nomination and a Best Picture nomination for this year’s ceremony, brought his parents with him to celebrate the honor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 25: Shaka King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California/Getty Images

We love to see it!