Amanda Seales To Host BET Awards 2020

It’s gon’ be a blackity black awards show because Amanda Seales has been tapped to host this year’s BET Awards, coming later this month.

The news was announced by the network Monday, the same day the nominations were released. Drake leads with six BET Awards nods, including one for Video of the Year. Other artists to be nominated include Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Rich, who both nabbed five nods each. Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby round out other top artists, who scored four nominations a piece.

With Seales helming the awards show, music lovers can also expect performances by nominees, such as Meg and DaBaby, along with Chloe X Halle, Summer Walker, Usher, Lil Wayne, John Legend, SiR and his brother D Smoke.

“BET was created to stand at the forefront of Black culture. We have made strides over the past two decades to create a space where Black creativity, culture, and art have the opportunity to get the celebration it deserves in a world where it is systematically muted,” said BET executive Connie Orlando in a statement. “This year we’re looking forward to continuing the tradition of providing fans with those special, not to be missed moments of enrichment, entertainment, empowerment and also using our platform to create change for our community.”

The BET Awards, which will also premiere on CBS, will air Sunday, June 27 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT.