The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards: Black Stars Shine On The Red Carpet
By Okla Jones ·

Many of Black Hollywood’s brightest stars blazed the “blue” carpet at the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica last night.

Normally held the Saturday before the Oscars, the Spirit Awards has a more relaxed atmosphere, which allows attendees to take different risks with fashion. Entertainers such as Regina Hall, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Deborah Ayorinde, Rosario Dawson and more hit the carpet in amazing ensembles, and set the tone for the upcoming ceremony.

Take a look at some of the outfits on display on the blue carpet at last night’s Film Independent Spirit Awards.

01
Regina Hall
02
Deborah Ayorinde
03
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
04
Rosario Dawson
05
Ts Madison
06
Colman Domingo
07
Jasmine Cephas Jones
08
Jeremy O. Harris
09
Daveed Diggs
10
Janicza Bravo
11
Joi McMillon
12
Thuso Mbedu
13
Frankie Faison
14
Candace Nicholas-Lippman
15
Emmy Raver-Lampman
16
Sam Richardson
17
Taylour Paige

