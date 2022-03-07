The 2022 Independent Spirit Awards: Black Stars Shine On The Red Carpet

Many of Black Hollywood’s brightest stars blazed the “blue” carpet at the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica last night.

Normally held the Saturday before the Oscars, the Spirit Awards has a more relaxed atmosphere, which allows attendees to take different risks with fashion. Entertainers such as Regina Hall, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Deborah Ayorinde, Rosario Dawson and more hit the carpet in amazing ensembles, and set the tone for the upcoming ceremony.

Take a look at some of the outfits on display on the blue carpet at last night’s Film Independent Spirit Awards.

01 Regina Hall 02 Deborah Ayorinde 03 Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson 04 Rosario Dawson 05 Ts Madison 06 Colman Domingo 07 Jasmine Cephas Jones 08 Jeremy O. Harris 09 Daveed Diggs 10 Janicza Bravo 11 Joi McMillon 12 Thuso Mbedu 13 Frankie Faison 14 Candace Nicholas-Lippman 15 Emmy Raver-Lampman 16 Sam Richardson 17 Taylour Paige