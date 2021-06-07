17 Black British Stars Who Were Absolute Stunners At The BAFTA TV Awards

Michaela Coel / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

At the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You walked away the big winner of the evening with five awards, including best mini-series. The proud Ghanian-Brit also claimed best leading actress for her role as a writer healing from a sexual assault.

But Coel wasn’t the only one who made a splash at the hybrid ceremony at London’s Television Centre Sunday night. Her fellow I May Destroy You costars, including Paapa Essiedu and Weruche Opia, were on hand to support their fearless leader, who also nabbed a best director: fiction award along with Sam Miller.

Other big winners of the night were Small Axe‘s Malachi Kirby, who won best supporting actor and Anthony‘s Rakie Ayola, who was named best supporting actress.

Several actors from across the pond wowed on the red carpet, including The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo and Flacks‘ Sophie Okonedo. For more Black UK celebrities who attended the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, take a scroll of these best dressed looks.

01 Golda Rosheuvel Golda Rosheuvel / hoto by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 02 Cush Jumbo Cush Jumbo – Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 03 Paapa Essiedu Paapa Essiedu / Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 04 Letitia Wright Letitia Wright / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 05 Sophie Okonedo Sophie Okonedo / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 06 Weruche Opia (left) and Ruth Benamaisia Opia Weruche Opia and Ruth Benamaisia Opia / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 07 AJ Odudu AJ Odudu / (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 08 Rakie Ayola Rakie Ayola / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 09 Zawe Ashton Zawe Ashton / Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 10 Oti Mabuse Oti Mabuse / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 11 Siena Kelly Siena Kelly / Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images 12 Gbemisola Ikumelo Gbemisola Ikumelo / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 13 Lydia West Lydia West / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 14 Jordan Banjo (L) and Ashley Banjo Jordan Banjo (L) and Ashley Banjo / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images 15 Shaun Parkes Shaun Parkes / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 16 Alexis Ffrench Alexis Ffrench / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images 17 Jessica Plummer Jessica Plummer / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images