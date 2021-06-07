17 Black British Stars Who Were Absolute Stunners At The BAFTA TV Awards

At the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, Michaela Coel’s I May Destroy You walked away the big winner of the evening with five awards, including best mini-series. The proud Ghanian-Brit also claimed best leading actress for her role as a writer healing from a sexual assault.
But Coel wasn’t the only one who made a splash at the hybrid ceremony at London’s Television Centre Sunday night. Her fellow I May Destroy You costars, including Paapa Essiedu and Weruche Opia, were on hand to support their fearless leader, who also nabbed a best director: fiction award along with Sam Miller.
Loading the player…
Other big winners of the night were Small Axe‘s Malachi Kirby, who won best supporting actor and Anthony‘s Rakie Ayola, who was named best supporting actress.
Several actors from across the pond wowed on the red carpet, including The Good Fight’s Cush Jumbo and Flacks‘ Sophie Okonedo. For more Black UK celebrities who attended the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards, take a scroll of these best dressed looks.
01
Golda Rosheuvel
Golda Rosheuvel / hoto by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
02
Cush Jumbo
Cush Jumbo – Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
03
Paapa Essiedu
Paapa Essiedu / Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
04
Letitia Wright
Letitia Wright / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
05
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
06
Weruche Opia (left) and Ruth Benamaisia Opia
Weruche Opia and Ruth Benamaisia Opia / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
07
AJ Odudu
AJ Odudu / (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
08
Rakie Ayola
Rakie Ayola / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
09
Zawe Ashton
Zawe Ashton / Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
10
Oti Mabuse
Oti Mabuse / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
11
Siena Kelly
Siena Kelly / Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
12
Gbemisola Ikumelo
Gbemisola Ikumelo / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
13
Lydia West
Lydia West / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
14
Jordan Banjo (L) and Ashley Banjo
Jordan Banjo (L) and Ashley Banjo / Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images
15
Shaun Parkes
Shaun Parkes / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
16
Alexis Ffrench
Alexis Ffrench / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images
17
Jessica Plummer
Jessica Plummer / Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images