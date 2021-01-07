These Officials Are Calling For Trump To Be Removed From Office Immediately

"Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate," Rep. Ilhan Omar said.

Noting how President Trump’s behavior contributed to the attack on the U.S. Capitol, several Democratic members of congress are asking that he be removed from office effective immediately.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was instrumental in having Trump impeached in January 2020, has spoken out about having the sitting president ousted following yesterday’s attack. She is citing the 25th amendment as a backing.

The 25th amendment says that if the sitting president resigns or dies, the vice president can become president. Since certain political leaders believe Trump is unable to properly serve as president, they are urging Mike Pence to step up. In order for this to be fully executed, vice president Pence, as well as a majority of cabinet, would have to decide that Trump is incapable of finishing his term.

During a speech given on January 7, Pelosi said, “Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America.” She continued by saying, “The lethal desecration of the Capitol…and a violence targeting Congress, are horrors that will forever stain our nations history—instigated by the president of the United States. In calling for this seditious act, the president has committed an unspeakable assault on our nation and our people. I join the Senate Democratic leader in calling on the vice president by immediately invoking the 25th amendment.”

On January 6, Rep. Omar tweeted about being in the process of drawing up articles of impeachment. “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate,” her remark said.

I am drawing up Articles of Impeachment.



Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate.



We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath. — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 6, 2021

In addition to having Trump removed, Representative Cori Bush is also calling for the Republican congressmen who encouraged the riot through backing Trump’s claims of election fraud to be removed as well. Bush has announced that she will be introducing a formal resolution.

“I believe the Republican members of Congress who have incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election must face consequences,” she announced. “They have broken their sacred Oath of Office.”