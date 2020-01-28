Legendary Rapper LL COOL J Expands His Rock the Bells Collection

Accomplished Rapper, Actor and TV Host, LL COOL J expands his Rock The Bells brand into a full fashion collection. The inaugural drop will feature an arrange of limited-edition apparel and accessories all adorned in nostalgic hip hop elements like Graffiti, DJs, Breaking, and MCs this collection is sure to wow you.

Though out the collection you’ll notice how LL COOL J continues to pay homage to the early era of hip hop; with gold link chains, vintage Hip-Hop party flyers and graffiti all distinct references of his musical career.

LL COOL J in Rock The Bell campaign.

“When I recorded Rock The Bells in 1986, my heroes were people who embraced and lived the four elements of Hip Hop — Graffiti, DJ’s, Breakdancing, and MC’s. Drop 1 honors that spirit, while looking through the lens of current culture, said LL COOL J.”

The collection also featured a limited-edition Rock The Bells x Roots Varsity jacket, inspired by the custom jacket that LL COOL J wrote to celebrate the launch of Rock The Bells Radio. A new radio station founded by the rapper that is dedicated exclusively to the early classic hip-hop era.

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Hoodie



Rock The Bell Drop 1 Hoodie

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Hoodie

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Hoodie

Rock The Bell Drop 1 T-Shirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 T-Shirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Swearshirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Sweatshirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Sweatshirt

Rock The Bells x Roots Varsity Jacket

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Sweatshirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 T-Shirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 T-Shrit

Rock The Bell Drop 1 T-Shirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 T-Shirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Hoodie

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Hoodies

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Long Sleeve Shirt

Rock The Bell Drop 1 Long Sleeved Shirt

From handcrafted hoodies to a limited-edition Varsity Jackets, check out above, the full first drop of LL COOL J’s Rock The Bell Collection releasing today exclusively on www.rockthebells.com.

