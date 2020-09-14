Jonathan Majors | GETTY

Jonathan Majors will be stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, landing a key role in the upcoming Ant Man 3, Deadline reports.

This news comes off the heels of a successful 2020 so far for Majors. Making well-deserved headway in film and TV, he starred in Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, playing one of the sons of the Army unit that traveled back to Vietnam to seek out their gold and squad leader. He then made a splash on premium TV with Lovecraft Country—with the series breaking HBO digital records since its August premiere.

Reports say Majors will likely play super-villain Kang the Conqueror, starring opposite Paul Rudd, returning as Ant Man, and Evangeline Lily, returning as Wasp. Kang the Conqueror is known to traverse time and fight against other MCU notables, including Thor, Spider-Man and the Avengers. Director Peyton Reed is set to return for the film, with Jeff Loveness as the screenwriter. Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, is credited as the producer of this latest installment.

Deadline adds that Majors’ role is one of the many new characters to join the MCU. New approaches to his character are to be anticipated in the coming additions to the franchise, but for now, he’s likely to play one of the main villains in Ant Man 3. According to Variety, the Ant Man franchise is a box office smasher, earning over $500 million in 2015 and a whopping $622 million in 2018’s Ant Man and the Wasp.

What’s next for Majors shows he won’t be stopped. He’ll be starring in The Harder They Fall—currently in production and will premiere on Netflix in 2021. His character, Nat Love, is an outlaw who rounds up his gang in order to avenge his enemy, Rufus Buck (Idris Elba), after discovering that he will be freed from prison.