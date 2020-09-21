Eve Returns To Hosting ‘The Talk’ From London

Eve | Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images

When The Talk returns its studios today, the CBS daytime gab fest hosted by Eve, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood and Carrie Ann Inaba, there will be one thing that’s slightly different.

Eve will be joining her Daytime Emmy winning cohosts from across the pond. “Yes! I’m in London! I will still be doing the show but from London,” she told ESSENCE from the set of her studios.

The artist-turned-host will be participating from the CBS affilation office in the U.K., where she lives part-time with her husband Maximillion Cooper and their blended family. Although she’s happy to be with her family, there’s one thing Eve longs for that she left behind in Los Angeles.

“I will miss my dressing room. We spend so much time there it was my cozy blankets and that sofa was comfortable. I’ll definitely miss that.”

Still, Eve’s up for the challenge, which includes an 8-hour time delay. When asked if audiences might see some roving reporter moments outside of Buckingham Castle? Eve smiled and said, “That’s a good question. I hope so.” (We asked Eve if she can find the members of Soul II Soul and ask them for an update of their 1989 hit “Keep On Movin.'”)

One element that will still be in place is the rapport between her and her cohosts, who all became a little bit closer when they had to shift their show’s production due to COVID-19.

“We did 92 Zoom shows… it was hard, I’m not going to lie. But at the same time it was exciting,” Eve told ESSENCE. “I think that something that happened, that wouldn’t have happened in the studio, it got a little more close. There were a lot more intimate conversations.”

For Eve, the peek into her cohosts everyday lives also added another level of intimacy.

“It was nice to see all those moments. To see into people’s houses, to see into spaces you’d never have that access. Even though a lot of people are on Instagram and show a lot of their lives there, as bad as this pandemic was and [with] the lock down, I think that was a positive. Even for us, when we were interviewing guests—they had their guards down in a different way because they were at home. That wouldn’t have never happened on set.”

Season 11 of The Talk begins on Monday, September 21.