It’s Black Maternal Health Week so, we of course, are amplifying stories of Black women when it comes to childbirth. But Black women aren’t the only ones impacted by traumatic birthing experiences. Devale and Khadeen Ellis are parents to four children and have gone through delivery multiple times now. Devale recently did an In The Comments With ESSENCE segment, and touched on a health scare his wife had during labor with their firstborn son Jackson that changed the way he approached his role during Khadeen’s subsequent pregnancies. He is now a proud daddy doula.