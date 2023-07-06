‘Hip Hop Til Infinity’ Celebrates Hip Hop’s Growth Over The Years

Photo Credit: Hall Des LumiÈres/Hip Hop Til Infinity/Mass Appeal/Culturespaces

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, Hip Hop Til Infinity – an immersive trip across 50 years of Hip Hop – will open at Hall des Lumières, Manhattan’s largest permanent center for custom-designed immersive art experiences, on July 26th.

This upcoming digital installation will bring guests on a journey through Hip Hop’s different eras and regions – from the skate parks to the stage, to the metaverse. Hall des Lumières’ state-of-the-art audio-visual technology, in collaboration with innovative and creative partners, will illuminate Hip Hop’s storied history. The exhibition will also feature interactive programming, including virtual concerts, live panels & conversations, listening parties, artist meetings, and more.

“Hall des Lumières is honored to host this commemorative installation celebrating such an important cultural milestone”, said Tim Ceci, Managing Director of Hall des Lumières. “It’s exciting to offer this experience to our guests, something totally unique from our previous two exhibitions, and we’re grateful to our partners at Mass Appeal and SUPERBIEN and Certified for their collaboration.”

This exhibition is the latest announcement surrounding Mass Appeal’s Hip Hop 50 initiative – a massive cross-platform initiative that celebrates Hip Hop’s momentous anniversary in the most authentic and globally impactful way possible by acknowledging and recognizing Hip Hop as not only a genre but a movement that has impacted the worldwide community.

Tickets for Hip Hop Til Infinity are currently on sale here.