GRAMMY Museum To Launch ‘Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit’ This October

Photo Credit: Chris Pizzello

Today, the GRAMMY Museum announced the upcoming launch of Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit, which is set for October 7. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the groundbreaking genre, this 5,000-square ft. exhibit will explore the world of hip-hop through expansive installations on music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism, and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that examines the profound impact and influence of hip-hop on popular culture.

The Mixtape Exhibit features an array of artifacts including The Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic red leather pea jacket, LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat, and more. Additionally, the exhibit features a one-of-a-kind Sonic Playground, featuring five interactive stations that invite visitors of all ages to unleash their creativity through DJing, rapping and sampling. Visitors will also be able to learn more about hip-hop through several key themes such as Origins, Innovation, Sounds of Hip-Hop, Fashion, Regionalism, Entrepreneurialism, Media, and Community.

The exhibit was curated by Felicia Angeja Viator, associate professor of history, San Francisco State University; Adam Bradley, professor of English and founding director of the Laboratory for Race and Popular Culture at UCLA; Jason King, dean, USC Thornton School of Music; and Dan Charnas, associate arts professor, NYU Clive Davis Institute of Music. The co-curators worked in conjunction with GRAMMY Museum Chief Curator and VP of Curatorial Affairs Jasen Emmons as well as a 20-member Advisory Board.

Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit launches at the GRAMMY Museum on Saturday, Oct. 7 and will run through Sept. 4, 2024.