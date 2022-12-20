Google Pixel & SN37 Gallery Present Season 7 Of Creator Labs

Home · Art

SN37 Gallery Presents Season 7 Of The Creator Lab

In this season, 25 artists use the Google Pixel to take photographs filled with cultural impact in "Be Seen, Be Heard, Belong."
By Kerane Marcellus ·

Creator Labs is back for its seventh season. Last season’s iteration featured 20 artists, while this years is the largest group to participate, with 25 visual artists. Creator Labs is a visual arts incubator that nurtures and supports rising stars to make work of important cultural narratives and impact. Creator Labs, in collaboration with Google provides resources that these visual artists need as a collaborative effort through SN37. This program has showcased some of the biggest names in photography, like Kennedi Carter, and new rising talents like filmmaker India Sleem.

Creator Labs has launched a new site where the work of about 100 projects will live from the past three years. This new site will be the archive of the program’s journey and evolution visually from the very beginning of Season 1. The Creator Labs Season 7 brings together 25 image-makers who created work inspired by the theme “Be Seen, Be heard, Belong.”

This season features new artists Lelanie Foster, Cruz Valdez, Amber Grace Johnson joining past artists Andre D. Wagner, Kennedi Carter, Mayan Toledano, Anthony Prince Leslie, Shikeith, Andy Jackson, MaryV, Lelanie Foster, Cruz Valdez, Myesha Evon Gardner, Andrew Thomas Huang, Texas Isaiah, Neva Wireko, Glassface, Coyote Park, India Sleem, Tim Kellner, Chiara Gabellini, Adrian Octavius Walker, June Canedo de Souza, Natalia Mantini, Aidan Cullen, Lawrence Agyei and Pegah Farahmand. 

Take a look through the incredible work of these visual artists on creatorlabs.google and discover some of their work below.

01
Andre Wagner
02
Adrian Octavius Walker
03
Andy Jackson
04
Anthony Prince Leslie
05
India Sleem
06
Kennedi Carter
07
Lawrence Agyei
08
June Canedo De Souza
09
Lelanie Foster
10
Mayan Toledano
11
Myesha Evon Gardner
12
Natalia Mantini
13
Niva Wireko
14
Shikeith
15
Texas Isaiah
