Google Pixel & SN37 Gallery Present Season 7 Of Creator Labs

Creator Labs is back for its seventh season. Last season’s iteration featured 20 artists, while this years is the largest group to participate, with 25 visual artists. Creator Labs is a visual arts incubator that nurtures and supports rising stars to make work of important cultural narratives and impact. Creator Labs, in collaboration with Google provides resources that these visual artists need as a collaborative effort through SN37. This program has showcased some of the biggest names in photography, like Kennedi Carter, and new rising talents like filmmaker India Sleem.

Creator Labs has launched a new site where the work of about 100 projects will live from the past three years. This new site will be the archive of the program’s journey and evolution visually from the very beginning of Season 1. The Creator Labs Season 7 brings together 25 image-makers who created work inspired by the theme “Be Seen, Be heard, Belong.”

This season features new artists Lelanie Foster, Cruz Valdez, Amber Grace Johnson joining past artists Andre D. Wagner, Kennedi Carter, Mayan Toledano, Anthony Prince Leslie, Shikeith, Andy Jackson, MaryV, Lelanie Foster, Cruz Valdez, Myesha Evon Gardner, Andrew Thomas Huang, Texas Isaiah, Neva Wireko, Glassface, Coyote Park, India Sleem, Tim Kellner, Chiara Gabellini, Adrian Octavius Walker, June Canedo de Souza, Natalia Mantini, Aidan Cullen, Lawrence Agyei and Pegah Farahmand.

Take a look through the incredible work of these visual artists on creatorlabs.google and discover some of their work below.