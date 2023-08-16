Google Celebrates Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary With New Online Art Exhibit

In celebration of Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, Google Arts and Culture has launched a special, curated online art exhibit. This virtual experience will display content celebrating the genre’s multifaceted impact, from fashion to iconic women in Hip Hop, graffiti art, breakdancing and more.

To capture the true essence of Hip-Hop, GAC partnered with nine museums – The Bronx County Historical Society, Kennedy Center, Hip Hop Education Center, HipHop2020 Innovation, Museum at FIT, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Baltimore Museum of Art, Massachusetts Hip Hop Archive and Researching Hip Hop – to showcase exclusive items. Here, attendees can explore the core elements that define the genre and meet the iconic pioneers who paved the way for generations of artists.

In addition to this initiative, Tuma Basa and his YouTube music team are acknowledging this milestone with FIFTY DEEP, a campaign that salutes how far this genre and culture has come. The campaign will spotlight two thousand Hip Hop videos that have changed the game, giving fans of every generation a chance to reminisce and discover music videos and songs they love plus others they may not have seen or heard before.

Other live online HH50 events include Type Beats Yoodle: A custom logo paying homage to the world of “Type Beats” where producers craft future hits and major artists seek inspiration, Hip Hop 50 Live at Yankee Stadium, and YouTube Avenues, Google’s grassroots education program.

The Google Arts & Culture theme page celebrating the history of Hip Hop is now live! You can check it out here.