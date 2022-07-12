8 Must-See Black Art Exhibitions To Check Out This Summer

Lubaina Himid Le Rodeur: The Exchange 2016 © Lubaina Himid Courtesy of the artist and Hollybush Gardens, London.

Some years ago, the great Duke Ellington once said: “Art is dangerous. It is one of the attractions; when it ceases to be dangerous you don’t want it.” There are many artists today the push the boundaries of creative expression, and a lot of their work can be seen at various galleries this summer.

London has become a hub for Black artists, showcasing several exhibits through the end of the year. Tate Modern is home to Lubaina Himid’s solo show, while the V&A Museum will highlight the global impact of the fashion scene in the Motherland with “Africa Fashion.”

In the states, the Museum of Fine Arts in St. Petersburg, as well as MFA Boston also holds the work of some of the world’s most talented artists, specifically that of Gio Swaby and Philip Guston. Swaby’s “Fresh Up” exhibition can be seen in Florida until October 9, while the artwork of the late Guston is on display in Boston through September 11.

Take a look at these 8 Black art exhibitions to check out this summer, below.