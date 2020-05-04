Yesterday they were your neighbors, friends, and family members. Since the global pandemic struck, they’re your real life heroes and sheroes too…only they never asked to be. When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, millions of Americans became front line workers in the midst of the most terrifying—and fatal—global health crisis of a generation.

They care for us if we contract COVID-19 and fall ill. They pick us up at the bus stop when we still need to get to work safely. They stock the shelves day after day with the food we need to survive while we shelter in place at home, even though they don’t have the option to do the same. They deliver our groceries and medications. They test us for the virus while simultaneously fighting to develop a vaccine or a cure. They are essential workers and they are the heartbeat of the global pandemic.

As gratitude for these fearless workers continues to pour in around the globe, photos like these we won’t soon forget.