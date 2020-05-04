Yesterday they were your neighbors, friends, and family members. Since the global pandemic struck, they’re your real life heroes and sheroes too…only they never asked to be. When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, millions of Americans became front line workers in the midst of the most terrifying—and fatal—global health crisis of a generation.
They care for us if we contract COVID-19 and fall ill. They pick us up at the bus stop when we still need to get to work safely. They stock the shelves day after day with the food we need to survive while we shelter in place at home, even though they don’t have the option to do the same. They deliver our groceries and medications. They test us for the virus while simultaneously fighting to develop a vaccine or a cure. They are essential workers and they are the heartbeat of the global pandemic.
As gratitude for these fearless workers continues to pour in
around the globe, photos like these we won’t soon forget.
Nurses protest against the lack of personal protection equipment amid the covid-19 pandemic in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2020. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Dressed in protective gear, university student working on her master's degree Jacquelyn Augustine displays information for arranging COVID-19 testing amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2020, on the first day of testing at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in south Los Angeles. - California has ramped up coronavirus testing recently but is still way behind other US states as cases across the country top 402,000 with over 13,000 deaths. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)
U.S. Navy Deploys USNS Mercy And Comfort To Aid In The Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic
ATLANTIC OCEAN - MARCH 29: In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, Hospitalman Apprentice Kaylah Jenkins dons personal protective equipment during infection control training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nations COVID-19 response efforts. Comfort will serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients currently admitted to shore-based hospitals. This allows shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases. One of the Department of Defense's missions is Defense Support of Civil Authorities. DoD is supporting the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the lead federal agency, as well as state, local and public health authorities in helping protect the health and safety of the American people. . (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)
Drive Through Coronavirus Testing Site Opens In Arlington, VA
ARLINGTON, VA - MARCH 18: A healthcare worker screens a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through coronavirus testing site on March 18, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center have opened a temporary drive-through coronavirus testing site for Arlington residents and county employees with a letter from a licensed health-care provider. The results for patients tested are estimated to be available in 5-7 days. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
New York Lab Prepares To Test Serum From Recovered COVID-19 Patients For Possible Therapy
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Fabiola Lewis, Immunohistochemistry (IHC) technician, setting up equipment to test COVID-19 samples from recovered patients at Histowiz lab on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City. New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and over 122,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
New York Lab Prepares To Test Serum From Recovered COVID-19 Patients For Possible Therapy
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 08: Raychel Lewis, cell culture technician, setting up equipment to test COVID-19 samples from recovered patients at Mirimus lab on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City. New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and over 122,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images)
A health care worker shapes a heart through a window at Jacobi Medical Center on April 17, 2020 in the Bronx, New York. - Nurse and health care workers of Jacobi Medical Center held a rally against a new paid sick leave policy by NYC Health + Hospitals that mandates health care workers who are sick present a doctor's note to receive a paid sick day. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - A health care workers forms a heart inside the temporary hospital located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Queens borough on April 10, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York City
Nurses and healthcare workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on April 10, 2020 in New York City.
Paramedics transport a patient to the emergency room entrance of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn on April 02, 2020 in New York. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Schools Across The U..S. Close To Help Stop Spread Of Coronavirus
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 17: Paul Habans Charter School hands out supplies including food, books and computers to students and the community as Louisiana schools close for one month due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) on March 17, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic on March 11. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)