14 Powerful Images Of Black Women On The Front Lines Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

Yesterday they were your neighbors, friends, and family members. Since the global pandemic struck, they’re your real life heroes and sheroes too…only they never asked to be. When the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, a global pandemic on March 11, 2020, millions of Americans became front line workers in the midst of the most terrifying—and fatal—global health crisis of a generation.
They care for us if we contract COVID-19 and fall ill. They pick us up at the bus stop when we still need to get to work safely. They stock the shelves day after day with the food we need to survive while we shelter in place at home, even though they don’t have the option to do the same. They deliver our groceries and medications. They test us for the virus while simultaneously fighting to develop a vaccine or a cure. They are essential workers and they are the heartbeat of the global pandemic.
As gratitude for these fearless workers continues to pour in
around the globe, photos like these we won’t soon forget.
01
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York
A health care worker shapes a heart through a window at Jacobi Medical Center on April 17, 2020 in the Bronx, New York. - Nurse and health care workers of Jacobi Medical Center held a rally against a new paid sick leave policy by NYC Health + Hospitals that mandates health care workers who are sick present a doctor's note to receive a paid sick day.
Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
02
Black Women On The Front Lines: Washington, D.C.
Nurses protest against the lack of personal protection equipment amid the covid-19 pandemic in front of the White House in Washington, DC, on April 21, 2020.
03
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York
A medical worker poses for a portrait outside of NYU Langone Health hospital as people applaud to show their gratitude to medical staff and essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic on April 30, 2020 as seen from Jersey City, New Jersey. The Comfort's 1,000 beds and 12 operation rooms were deployed to ease pressure on New York hospitals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images
04
Black Women On The Front Lines: U.S. Navy
U.S. Navy Hospitalman Apprentice Kaylah Jenkins dons personal protective equipment during infection control training aboard the hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) as the ship transits the Atlantic Ocean on its way to New York City in support of the nations COVID-19 response efforts on March 29th.
Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images
05
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York
Paramedics transport a patient to the emergency room entrance of the Wyckoff Heights Medical Center in Brooklyn on April 02, 2020 in New York.
Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
06
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York
Raychel Lewis, cell culture technician, setting up equipment to test COVID-19 samples from recovered patients at Mirimus lab on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City. New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and over 122,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus.
Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images
07
Black Women On The Front Lines: Virginia
A healthcare worker screens a patient for COVID-19 at a drive-through coronavirus testing site on March 18, 2020 in Arlington, Virginia. Arlington County and Virginia Hospital Center have opened a temporary drive-through coronavirus testing site for Arlington residents and county employees with a letter from a licensed health-care provider.
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
08
Black Women On The Front Lines: Miami Beach
In Miami Beach, a Publix grocery store cashier wears a face mask and gloves behind new plexiglass shield protection.
Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
09
Black Women On The Front Lines: Maryland
With millions out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic, Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Washington volunteer Dale Butler helped to distribute free hot meals and boxes of groceries at the Susan Denison Mona Center April 28, 2020 in Temple Hills, Maryland. The charity gave away 400 boxes of fruit, vegetables and meat along with more than 1,000 hot meals while helping people economically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
10
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York City
Nurses and healthcare workers mourn and remember their colleagues who died during the outbreak of the novel coronavirus during a demonstration outside Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan on April 10, 2020 in New York City.
Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
11
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York
Fabiola Lewis, Immunohistochemistry (IHC) technician, setting up equipment to test COVID-19 samples from recovered patients at Histowiz lab on April 8, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City. New York City is the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and over 122,000 New Yorkers have tested positive for coronavirus.
Photo by Misha Friedman/Getty Images
12
Black Women On The Front Lines: Los Angeles
Dressed in protective gear, a university student working on her master's degree, Jacquelyn Augustine, displays information for arranging COVID-19 testing amid the coronavirus pandemic on April 8, 2020, on the first day of testing at the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine in south Los Angeles.
13
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York City
A woman takes part in a vigil outside Queensboro Correctional Facility on April 23, 2020 in New York City. The vigil was held for Leonard Carter, a man who died from COVID-19, while incarcerated at the facility.
Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images
14
Black Women On The Front Lines: New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS, LA - MARCH 17: On March 11th, 2020, workers at Paul Habans Charter School in New Orleans, Louisiana handed out supplies ,including food, books and computers, to students and the community.
15
Black Women On The Front Lines: New York City
A health care worker forms a heart with her hands inside the temporary hospital located at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during the coronavirus outbreak in Queens, New York on April 10, 2020.
Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images