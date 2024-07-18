Meet The Highest Ranking Black Woman Exec In The NBA

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – JUNE 11: Swin Cash speaks during Sue Bird’s jersey retirement ceremony after the game between the Seattle Storm and the Washington Mystics at Climate Pledge Arena on June 11, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The NBA has added a legend to its front office.

The league recently announced that the New Orleans Pelicans have promoted WNBA legend Swin Cash to Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations, making her one of the highest-ranked women in an NBA corporate role according to a recent Yahoo Sports report.

“We are beyond thrilled to welcome Swin Cash and her family to the New Orleans Pelicans,” said Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations David Griffin. “Her legendary experience as a player, champion and winner at every level, on and off the floor, represents everything we want this organization to be about. In addition to her background as an executive with the New York Liberty, Swin has a strong reputation as a thought leader in the area of player and human development and her work as a global NBA/WNBA ambassador speaks to her incredible relationships throughout the League family.”

Swin played for the WNBA for 15-years. Following her retirement in 2016, she joined the New York Liberty team in the first-of-its-kind WNBA front office position as Director of Franchise Development in January of 2017. This recent promotion is the latest step in her storied career with the organization’s operational outfit.

“I am so excited to join the New Orleans Pelicans as Vice President of Basketball Operations/Team Development,” said Cash in a news release around the time of her initial appointment to the office. “I want to extend my sincere gratitude to Mrs. Benson, David Griffin and the Pelicans organization for the opportunity to serve in a leadership role in the front office. I will use my experience as a professional athlete in the WNBA, Vice President of the WNBPA, businesswoman and philanthropist, along with the knowledge I’ve gained as a front office executive, to cultivate the organization’s basketball culture on the court and in the community.”