Power Moves: The Door Acquires DISRPT, A Black Woman-Founded Culture-Driven PR Agency

In a landscape where authentic storytelling and cultural impact reign supreme, Adriane Jefferson has achieved what many founders only dream of —The Door, a leading creative relations agency, announced today its acquisition of DISRPT Agency, the culture-forward public relations firm Jefferson built from the ground up.

The groundbreaking deal marks a significant milestone for Jefferson, who founded DISRPT to address a crucial gap in the market – the need for genuine, purpose-driven communication strategies that elevate brands and leaders committed to transformation and disruption. In just four years, Jefferson has guided DISRPT to become a trusted partner for an impressive roster of clients spanning industries from fashion and beauty to technology and finance.

Under Jefferson’s strategic leadership, DISRPT has collaborated with game-changing brands including The Whitaker Group, CultureCon, BLK & Bold, and Camille Rose, cementing its reputation as a go-to agency for organizations seeking authentic, culturally-rooted storytelling. Now, at The Door (a subsidiary of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.), she’ll join other top agencies under the imprint 42West, Shore Fire Media, The Digital Dept., Special Projects, Elle Communications and Always Alpha, only strengthening her reach and ability to make an impact for her clients.

“I’ve admired Lois’s visionary leadership at The Door and the strategic innovation she’s championed at The Door and Dolphin for years,” said Jefferson, who will continue to lead DISRPT as a separate division within The Door. “Partnering with someone I trust to drive impactful, culturally anchored campaigns felt like a natural progression to better resources and to amplifying our shared commitment to community and purpose.”

The sentiment is mutual, with The Door’s Co-CEO and Founder Lois Najarian O’Neill expressing enthusiasm about the partnership. “I’m thrilled that the moment is finally here when I can call myself a colleague of Adriane Jefferson. Her drive is inspiring, and the company she’s built is so impressive,” O’Neill stated. “Bringing Adriane into The Door family feels like such a natural fit. Her passion for amplifying voices and brands with real purpose aligns beautifully with everything we stand for.”

The acquisition represents more than just a business transaction, but a testament to the power of staying true to one’s vision. Jefferson’s commitment to authentic storytelling and cultural understanding has not only built a successful agency but has also helped reshape how brands communicate their missions and engage with communities.

As DISRPT integrates with The Door, the partnership promises to enhance both agencies’ abilities to craft meaningful narratives and drive cultural impact across industries. The merger signals a new chapter in purpose-driven public relations, one that celebrates the intersection of culture, community, and strategic communication.