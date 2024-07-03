TD Bank Launches Its 'Chosen Name Program' To Help Customers Represent Their True Selves

Transgender woman shopping online using smart phone

Research shows when transpeople are able to use their chosen names on official documents and in professional settings rates of depression in the group showed signs of decreasing.

TD Bank is the latest company to help push more inclusivity, and help its customers represent their true selves.

The financial institution recently announced the launch of Chosen First Name, a feature that offers customers the option to use a first name that is different from their legal or given name on their online accounts and cards. It is made possible through Odyssey, TD’s retail sales and servicing platform.

“This surfaced as an idea because we saw it an oportunity to do more for our trans and gender-expansive communities,” says Stephanie (Steph) Eckersley-Ray, Program Delivery Executive, and TD Bank’s LGBTQ2+ Business Executive Lead. “What’s really, really neat, I think, about this is one of the key project managers for the Odyssey system is actually a trans man. It just so happened that with the synergy that we had as far as the idea, and with Jay Beaulieau in the lead, we were able to develop the program.”

Eckersley-Ray says the program comes straight from the heart as its developer ‘had the experience that was the exact reason why we were building this.’

“As a proud member of the transgender community, I understand the barriers people with chosen first names often face and the painful impact it can have,” Beaulieu said. He is the Senior Business Manager, Consumer Distribution Program and Delivery, TD Bank. “Our goal with the Chosen First Name feature is to provide an accessible option that allows everyone to use their lived name with ease and convenience. This is out of respect for the diverse identities we serve. This enhancement will significantly and positively impact so many lives, including but not limited to members of the LGBTQ2+ community.

Customers are able to come into a TD Bank branch and select the name they’d like to be used for in-store customization for credit, debit cards, and accounts.It will also allow their online banking profile to reflect their chosen first name as well.

“What I think has been nice is as we’ve been working through this effort, it really has developed into, it fits perfectly into our banking human process that we have,” Eckersley-Ray tells ESSENCE. “Our goal at TD Bank is that we want everybody to have a good, solid, safe experience while they’re banking with us. It naturally fits in, not just for transgender and gender-expansive, but really any individual, any culture that may use nicknames that fit better into your being. It’s just been a really positive experience.”