Closing The Deal: The Most Successful Black Shark Tank Contestants

Black founders raised only 1.3% of 2021’s $330 billion worth of U.S. venture investment. This is shocking, especially since African American women are the leading group of new entrepreneurs either launching or running businesses. The number of businesses owned by Black women jumped 50% from 2014 to 2019, representing the highest growth rate of any other demographic.

Despite these impressive figures, Black business owners are still at the bottom rung of the VC investment hierarchy. That’s why shows like Shark Tan are so important.

The ABC hit business series offers up-an-coming founders the opportunity to pitch in front of seasoned entrepreneurs and investors (Mark Cuban, Daymond John and Barbara Corcoran) to secure funding for their brands.

Over time, there have been incredibly inspiring stories featured on the show–but honestly, it hits different when the contestant wins big, and they’re Black.

We took a look at some of the most successful Black founders featured on Shark Tank and made us all proud.