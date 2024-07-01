NBA Legend Dominique Wilkins Is Teaching People How To Get Wealthy Through Real Estate

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 18: Dominique Wilkins attends the Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game during the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend at Wolstein Center on February 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

NBA hall of famer Dominique Wilkins is aiming to get more people into real estate investment.

Wilkins was recently announced as an investor and partner with Roots, the only real estate fund that creates wealth for both investors and renters per a news release.

“Roots is providing the opportunity for anyone to invest in real estate,” said Wilkins. “I love Atlanta, and as long as the wealth gap keeps widening, generations of people are getting left behind. We can change that at Roots, and I feel like this might be the best team I’ve ever played on.”

Since its 2021 launch, Roots has raised over $33 million in investment capital from over 6,000 investors nationally, the company says.

The agreement between Wilkins and Roots includes the sharing of his likeness in videos and events to spread awareness of its “Live in it Like You Own it®” program, an initiative to educate and encourage exisiting and aspiring individuals to begin a journey in real estate investment.

“Roots has changed the rental landscape by incenting its residents to take care of their properties and pay rent on time in exchange for earning rental rebates,” a news release states. “Residents are invited to invest their initial deposit and quarterly rebates in the Roots REIT thereby investing in the properties they live in. By following the program, renters are growing their wealth by an average of $3,600 in just two years and up to $10,000 in five years.”

In 2022 the real estate investment market brought in $514.10 billion, according to Statista but the Black community is largely underrepresented in ownership share.

“Dominique is exactly the person we wanted to join us on this mission,” said Roots co-founder and CEO Daniel Dorfman in statement. “He’s an Atlanta legend and cares deeply about this city and its people. I grew up watching Dominique lead the Hawks to victory and his endorsement means that we can reach more people both on and off the court.”