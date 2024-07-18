Ahead Of His Latest Fight, Mike Tyson Launches New Energy Supplement Line

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MAY 16: Mike Tyson speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mike Tyson has made headlines with his upcoming match with social media influencer Jake Paul, and like the prolific businessman he is, Tyson is capitalizing off the attention.

The boxing legend has recently announced his partnership with energy supplement company LF*GO! Inc and launch of LF*GO!™ energy pouches. He will serve as a brand ambassador.

The partnership is ahead of the highly anticipated November 15 match.

“I’m really looking forward to my upcoming fight in November,” Tyson said in a news release. “I am feeling better than ever and have partnered with LF*GO!™️ because it increases my energy and keeps me focused. I like how it’s cleaner and easier to consume than an energy drink. Just pop a pouch and I’m ready to knock Jake Paul out.”

The company says each pouch contains a potent punch with 200mg of natural caffeine and 6 essential vitamins and minerals, providing a sugar-free, clean energy boost.

“This partnership with Mike Tyson highlights our commitment to excellence and our belief in LF*GO!™ as a game changer in the energy category,” said David Cynamon, Chairman at LFGO! Inc. “Mike exemplifies the peak performance and resilience that we aim to support with our innovative LF*GO!™ products.”

This isn’t Tyson’s first foray into the wellness space.

In 2023, the legendary boxer’s TYSON 2.0 brand announced the opening of a new branded coffeeshop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, which officially welcomed customers on March 24. This marks the company’s first European imprint.

“Amsterdam is a city with a deeply rich culture that has transformed it into one of the world’s premiere destinations with over 18 million tourists visiting every year,” said Adam Wilks, CEO of TYSON 2.0 in a statement. “Coffeeshop TYSON 2.0 celebrates our journey and marks a significant milestone for the Company as we extend our international presence beyond North America into the burgeoning European market. We look forward to introducing the TYSON 2.0 brand and lifestyle to Amsterdam and servicing our European fans with the industry-leading products we’re known for.”