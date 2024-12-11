How Caress Is Supporting Entrepreneurs with Care

There’s something magical about a good idea. For many of us, that first spark often arrives in our quietest moments—like when we’re alone in the shower. We’ve all been there: letting the warm water wash away the day, and suddenly, there it is—the vision, the business idea, the solution we’ve been searching for. Recognizing the power of these transformative moments—and knowing that one in three women small business owners get their most creative ideas in the shower*—Caress has made it its mission to support women entrepreneurs in making their dreams a reality.

With a line of inspiring scents designed to spark that next “aha” moment and through its partnership with the Caress Dreams Fund, Caress provides both inspiration and resources to help our dreams thrive. Since 2020, they’ve invested $2.5 million toward this mission, empowering women entrepreneurs to turn moments of inspiration into real success.

This year, Caress furthered this commitment by honoring inspiring alumni of the Dreams Fund as Caress Dream Fund Alumni Ambassadors. Two of these ambassadors, Arion Long and Chrishon Lampley, received a $10,000 grant from Caress to fuel their business growth and inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs to pursue their dreams.

Meet the 2024 Caress Dream Fund Ambassadors

Arion Long, Founder and CEO of Femly

Arion Long’s journey with Femly started with a life-changing diagnosis: a tumor linked to chemicals in conventional menstrual products. When she couldn’t find a healthier option, Arion decided to create one—giving women the chance to choose safe, organic, and high-quality period care. After struggling with pandemic supply issues, Arion leaned into the support from the Caress Dreams Fund, rebuilding Femly’s brand and expanding its mission. Today, Femly provides free, inclusive period care through a first-of-its-kind smart dispenser in schools, stadiums, and workplaces nationwide.

Chrishon Lampley, Founder of Love Cork Screw

Chrishon Lampley is the embodiment of resilience. As one of the few Black professionals in the wine industry—where only 1% are Black—she faced immense challenges breaking in. Securing visibility and equitable shelf space in stores was yet another uphill battle. Then, a devastating flood destroyed her Chicago art and wine bar, creating what could have been an insurmountable setback. Yet, Chrishon refused to let adversity define her journey.

In 2013, she launched Love Cork Screw, a brand dedicated to bringing people together through wine, relationships, and self-care. “I am on a mission to break every glass ceiling and inspire inclusivity and change in an industry that’s traditionally male-dominated,” says Chrishon.

With the support of the Caress Dreams Fund in 2023, Chrishon expanded Love Cork Screw into major retailers and secured national partnerships, spreading her vision of inclusivity and joy to an even broader audience. At the 2024 Clink Festival, she was reminded why she started her journey. “The festival not only amplifies underrepresented voices but also inspires future generations, showing that diversity and inclusion can thrive in the wine community.”

Her advice to those ready to bring their ideas to life? “Focus on creating something meaningful and know that your unique perspective can make a significant impact.”

Caress believes that no good idea should go down the drain and is setting the stage for a new era of Black women-led ventures to thrive.

*Research from Caress x IFundWomen State of Small Business Report, 2021