The Do’s And Don’ts Of Homebuying

Getty Images

Whether this is your first place, or you’ve been through the process before, we’re sharing some new resources and programs that can help you at any stage of your homebuying journey.

DON’T: Forget to engage a pro.

Before you do anything, line up a winning team. Connect with trusted professionals, like a real estate agent and a Chase Home Lending Advisor, to help you navigate your homebuying journey. They’ve got your back through every part of the process—from securing a mortgage, to making offers, to the benefits of energy efficient appliances—and everything in between.



DO: Educate yourself.

Understanding this process is as essential for first timers as it is for experienced homebuyers. Chase’s Homebuyer Education Center is a learning platform filled with need-to-know tips and tools you can really use. For instance, there are many different types of mortgages and lenders, and it pays to understand your options. Make lenders compete for your business by getting different loan offers, and always check with your bank. On average, homebuyers save more in mortgage fees with a bank, like Chase vs. a nonbank.



DO: Go for grants.

Yes, you can apply for grant funds to lower your interest rate and/or reduce closing costs, and your down payment. For example, Chase offers up to $7,500 to homebuyers in eligible areas across the country which can be stacked with local and state homebuyer assistance programs Learn more about Chase’s Homebuyer Grant and check out what programs are out there with Chase’s Homebuyer Assistance Finder.



DON’T: Sell yourself short.

Your dream house is out there, and it might even be closer than you think. Explore properties and neighborhood trends with Chase MyHome. It’s all digital, and totally customizable. You can see how much you can afford, search for homes and loans, manage your mortgage, and understand the value of your home. You don’t even need to have a mortgage with Chase to use the platform. Worried about the down payment? Don’t forget to check out Chase’s low down payment mortgages that offer flexible credit guidelines and require as little as 3% down.

DO: Close On Time

Take the worry out of one part of this process. If you’re buying a new home or an investment property, here’s some great news: Chase has increased its Closing Guarantee from $5,000 to $20,000 for a limited time. This program commits to an on-time closing in as little as three weeks or qualifying customers get $20,000. And the best part is, if you work with a Chase Home Lending Advisor, they’ll be there to help you every step of the way, from pre-approval to application to closing.



DON’T: Wait!

The “right” time to purchase a home is unique to each buyer. If you’re ready, then stop waiting and check out Chase.com/afford now!