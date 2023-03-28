Meet The Man Who Made Glorilla’s Smile Even Brighter, Dentist To The Stars, Dr. Q

Nowadays, dropping an exorbitant amount of money on new teeth is the ultimate status symbol. Dr. Quodarrius Toney (Dr. Q), however, sees it as a sign of self-actualization.

“Being comfortable leading with a smile is one of life’s greatest joys many of us take for granted,” he told ESSENCE.

The Memphis, TN-based cosmetic dentist is in the business of transformation, but that doesn’t stop at teeth.

“You’d be shocked at how much of our self-esteem is tied to our oral health and when it’s not at it’s best, we aren’t either,” said Dr. Q.

This compassionate take on the profession has driven the 27-year-old to build a name as one of the most trusted dentists to the stars and the owner of two practices, one in Memphis and another in the heart of Atlanta, GA.

One celebrity that has sung his praises is famed rapper Glorilla. Mere weeks after her song “FNF” topped Billboard charts and For You TikTok pages, the Memphis native posted photos of her new smile on Instagram, crediting Dr. Q.

“Hey Alexa , PLAY BODAK YELLOW BY @iamcardib 😁S/O @doctor.q_ !!!!!!!” she wrote in the caption, which garnered the praise of Cardi B in the comments.

The connection was organic, Dr Q. said, sharing that Glorilla (real name Gloria Hallelujah Woods) saw one of his patients out and about and asked about her dental work. After receiving a referral, she immediately contacted him.

“That’s pretty much how all of my patients came about, from referrals,” he said humbly. His robust client roster includes stars like Davido, Desi Banks, and Sleazy World among many others.

“She already was confident,” Dr Q. said of Glorilla, “But I just helped offer that extra boost of confidence to help her express herself even more. Being a rapper, you’re talking all day, so people are paying attention to your lips and your mouth. So being able to be that pivotal transformation in her life is amazing.”

He is a staunch advocate for extending this care beyond celebrity circles and into his larger community as well. A staunch supporter of the non-profit Determined To Be Doctor Someday, Dr. Q mentors aspiring physicians and helps draw attention to the cause through large social media presence. He says it’s the least he can do since he owes a large part of his success to the love and support he receives from his community.

“I’m the first doctor in my family and if it wasn’t for seeing people who looked like me do incredible things—like my mentors—I’m not sure I would be here today.”

The underrepresentation he speaks of is in reference to the only 3.8% of Black dentists in the U.S. Despite these bleak stats, he implores everyone to follow their dreams.

“Every day my patients, my faith, my life puts a smile on myself. I love returning the favor.”