Level Up: The Best October Events For Black Women Professionals

Fall is more than just sweater weather—it’s also the perfect time to level up your professional game.

October is packed with dynamic events for Black women professionals, designed to foster growth, spark creativity, and build networks that truly matter. Whether you’re a budding entrepreneur, a seasoned corporate professional, or a creative powerhouse, these gatherings offer the chance to connect with like-minded women, learn from industry leaders, and gain tools to help you navigate the business world.

Here are some of the must-attend events happening this October.

BLK Pod Festival – Atlanta, GA | September 30 – October 1, 2024

The BLK Pod Festival is tailored for Black creatives in the podcasting industry. This two-day event features over 120 speakers, covering everything from building a profitable podcast to marketing strategies and monetization techniques. It’s the perfect space to connect with fellow audio creators and share best practices for turning your passion into a thriving business.

CultureCon – Brooklyn, NY | October 5-6, 2024

CultureCon is the ultimate intersection of creativity, culture, and professional development. A beloved event among Black creatives, this two-day conference features workshops, networking sessions, and keynote addresses from some of the most influential voices in business and media. With topics like “How to Pivot Careers” and “Finance and Investing Tips,” this year’s event promises to be a dynamic experience for professionals in every industry.

Black Founders Summit – Little Rock, AR | October 10, 2024

For Black women in tech and entrepreneurship, the Black Founders Summit is a must-attend event. This summit is all about empowerment through workshops, panel discussions, and pitch competitions that spotlight the unique experiences and challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs. If you’re looking to connect with like-minded founders and investors, this is where you need to be.

Black Travel Summit – Fort Lauderdale, FL | October 10-13, 2024

If you’re passionate about the travel industry or simply love to explore new cultures, the Black Travel Summit is a perfect blend of business and leisure. This summit aims to empower Black travel professionals through networking events, panels, and immersive travel experiences. From a rooftop pool party to the Black Travel Awards Gala, it’s the ideal setting for both professional growth and personal enjoyment.

Black Professional Network’s Chicago Mixer – Chicago, IL | October 14, 2024

If you’re looking for a more intimate setting to connect with other like-minded professionals, look no further than Black Professional Network’s Chicago Mixer. Hosted at one of the Windy City’s trendiest venues, this evening event is all about creating genuine connections in a relaxed environment. From casual conversations to potential collaborations, the Chicago Mixer is ideal for those who want to build relationships that extend beyond just business.

Mass Black Expo – Boston, MA | October 25-26, 2024

The Massachusetts Black Expo is an annual event that brings together Black-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, and professionals from across the state. It’s an opportunity to network, learn about capacity-building resources, and showcase your business to a wider audience. This two-day expo also features panel discussions and workshops centered around economic empowerment and navigating Boston’s professional landscape​.