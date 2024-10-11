A Match Made In Sneaker Heaven: Adidas Taps Black Woman-Owned Premium Goods For Latest Collab

In a move that’s set to shake up the sneaker world, adidas has once again partnered with Premium Goods, the first Black woman-owned sneaker boutique in the United States, to drop a limited-edition Campus ’00 silhouette.

This collaboration isn’t just about creating another fly kick – it’s a celebration of Black entrepreneurship, Houston’s rich car culture, and the power of community.

Jennifer Ford, the visionary behind Premium Goods, has spent two decades cultivating a space where sneaker culture and community intersect in Houston. Now, with this limited-edition Campus ’00 silhouette, Ford and her team are taking that vision nationwide, offering a fresh perspective on what happens when major brands truly collaborate with Black-owned businesses.

Inspired by Houston’s dynamic car culture, every aspect of the PG X CAMPUS ’00 tells a story. From a hidden pocket that represents a glove compartment to a cracked leather upper that symbolizes how not every car is polished and pristine, each detail of the footwear is a bold expression of Houston car culture’s grit, ingenuity, and determination.

But this collab goes beyond aesthetics. It’s about building bridges and creating opportunities. A percentage of each sale will be donated to Dekaney High School’s Auto Tech program, supporting initiatives such as car care clinics, safety workshops, and driver’s education programs. It’s a move that ensures this partnership leaves a lasting impact on the community long after the hype dies down.

To mark this significant collaboration, Premium Goods and adidas Cornerstone Community are hosting an event that goes beyond the typical product launch. The Asylum Car Garage will serve as the backdrop for a curated car show, showcasing Houston’s automotive culture. This community-centered gathering will feature a carefully selected display of vehicles, interactive car simulation experiences, and live music. Attendees will also have the exclusive opportunity to see the Campus ’00 in person, bridging the worlds of sneaker enthusiasm and car culture in a uniquely Houston way.

For sneaker enthusiasts and car lovers alike, mark your calendars. The PG X CAMPUS ’00 will be available for car show attendees on October 19, and to the general public on October 24. You can cop these beauties in-store at Premium Goods or online at premiumgoods.com for $130.00.

This collaboration between adidas and Premium Goods is more than just a sneaker release – it’s a moment. It’s about recognizing and amplifying Black excellence in spaces where it has long been overlooked. It’s about creating products that truly represent the communities they serve. And most importantly, it’s about paving the way for more diverse voices to be heard in the fashion and sneaker industry.

So whether you’re a sneakerhead, a car enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates the hustle, this is one drop you won’t want to miss.