Oprah Winfrey turned 67 this weekend and spent the momentous occasion snuggled up with her longtime partner Stedman Graham.

Taking to Instagram, Winfrey shared an adorable video of herself and Graham gathered around the kitchen table. The clip begins with Winfrey and Graham embracing with a hug as he sings “happy birthday” and presents her with a cake. Oprah then took a seat next to Graham as she prepares to dig into the decadent two-layer cake.

In the caption, Winfrey thanked her fans and friends for making her feel so loved on her big day. She also let us in on her lowkey birthday plans with Graham, saying, “@stedmangraham and I had a quiet day at home watching The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman and Sounder and ate some cake.”

The quality time Oprah and Stedman are spending together comes after a brief period of isolation between the two. In March of last year, Winfrey told editors at Oprah Magazine that she asked him to camp out in the guest house because he wasn’t sticking to social distancing rules. “Stedman was one of those going, ‘I don’t see what everyone’s being so upset about. Being all fear-based’,” Winfrey explained. “That’s what Stedman was saying….and that’s why Stedman’s at the guest house!”

Thankfully, Mr. Stedman and Oprah are back to their usual routine and haven’t missed a beat.

Happy Birthday, mother Oprah!