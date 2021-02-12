Gucci Mane is beyond blessed, and he’s not afraid to shout it from the mountain tops. He’s happily married to the love of his life, Keyshia Ka’oir, with whom he just welcomed a precious baby boy named Ice. His record label is thriving with a slate of talented artists on its roster. He’s also a star in Beyoncé’s latest Ivy Park campaign. The Atlanta rap legend has a lot to be thankful for, but chief among them is his family.

In an Instagram post celebrating his 41st birthday, Gucci held his precious newborn son Ice. In his caption, the rapper expressed gratitude for how far he’s come in his life and how his family is his biggest blessing.

“This is one of my best birthdays,” wrote Gucci Mane. “I have a beautiful healthy baby boy! An amazing wife! My label doing great! Man, I couldn’t ask for nothing else!”

In true Gucci Mane fashion, this momentous occasion called for another icy piece of jewelry to add to the collection. His wife Keyshia picked out a dazzling diamond-encrusted BVLGARI diamond watch – a gift from herself and baby Ice!

Gucci and Ka’oir, who first met in 2010, welcomed their son Ice on December 23, 2020. The announcement was made on Instagram with a photo of proud papa Gucci holding his precious new bundle of joy in front of their Christmas tree. “My wife just gave me a 7 lb. 1 oz. baby boy,” he shared. “His name [is] ICE DAVIS 12/23/20 thank you Mrs. Davis ❤️🏹🥶 He’s here!!!!!!!”

In addition to baby Ice, Gucci Mane has a son named Keitheon with his ex Sheena Evans. Ka’oir has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.