Inside The Luxurious Los Angeles Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Experience

I first became familiar with the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic event from watching an episode of Bravo TV’s popular reality television series, Blood Sweat & Heels, years ago (where the event was highlighted), a show about New York Black career women mainly in media looking to find success in the big city. I was inspired by the sea of fancy hats, elegant flutes of champagne, and magnificent horses and handsome jockeys atop them. The event always had an air of fabulosity, tradition, and grandeur, and since first seeing it displayed on television, I knew I had always wanted to attend.

While the legendary event was held at Liberty State Park in New Jersey, it has now expanded to the West Coast, specifically Los Angeles at Will Rogers State Historic Park, for a reimagined daytime soirée on the first Saturday in October. I was invited as a very special guest, which meant dressing up in my Sunday best, which included a vintage powder hat, Moschino patchwork sundress, and clogs.

Dominique Fluker, Lifestyle Editor

This year, the noted Champagne House showcased curated ticket offerings, new cuvées, and bespoke experiences for an endless summer that blended the sport of polo with Veuve Clicquot’s effortless Solaire art de vivre. For my first time as an attendee, it was such a treat, as I was immersed with tastemakers and some of our favorite Black celebrities, including Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jurnee Smollett, Danai Gurira, and more, who gathered to enjoy a day of sunshine, sport, and celebration.

Quinta Brunson, Jurnee Smollett

For the occasion, Veuve Clicquot transformed Will Rogers State Historic Park into its premier VIP Sun Club, enveloping us in an atmosphere brimming with vibrant décor, joy, and the finest champagne, where we enjoyed endless amounts of Veuve Clicquot Rich, Rosé, and Brut (which I had to learn how to pronounce correctly). As my girlfriend and I settled into the VIP invite-only Sun Club after taking our pictures around the venue, which is not to be confused with the Picnic Lawn, which is across from where the Polo match was, we observed the National Anthem performed by Erin Palmer Ramirez, followed by the ceremonial ball toss by Danai Gurira. After several glasses of Brut, we enjoyed a fast-paced match watching Team Veuve Clicquot, captained by renowned polo player Nacho Figueras.

The event also featured elevated culinary offerings curated by Smorgasburg and Jean Imbert, my favorite being the beef filet and corn beignets. We eventually made it halftime during the Polo match, when we had to stomp the yard (divots) into the ground as it reduces the risk of falls and injury during play and allows the ball to travel farther, which was so fun. It also served as a social hour as celebrities and tastemakers flooded the field from both sides to greet friends and take pictures.

My girlfriend and I enjoyed a day in the Los Angeles sun, watching polo and sipping the finest champagne. I’m looking forward to attending next year!