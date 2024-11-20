Travel Meets Purpose: Renaissance Hotels Champions Small Businesses With Launch of R FINDS Digital Marketplace

Portrait of a Woman at the Airport with Suitcase

Travel is more than just moving from one destination to the next—it’s about connection.

Whether it’s in the moments that make you pause, the stories shared with strangers over a meal, or the eye contact you make with someone when you find hidden gems in a bustling market, that connection is needed now more than ever. Thankfully Renaissance Hotels, part of the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, has taken this ethos to heart with the launch of R FINDS, a global digital marketplace designed to connect travelers with the heart of local communities through the work of over 175 small businesses across 20 countries.

The debut of R FINDS transforms how we can experience travel by empowering small businesses, local artisans, and creative communities. This commission-free platform celebrates everything from handcrafted goods and artisanal foods to bespoke home décor and wearable art—each item telling a story of its origin. I know I love a good find when I travel — especially if it means I’m supporting Black or supporting locals. And for other Black women travelers who value authenticity and purpose, this platform is an invitation to shop intentionally while discovering the soul of each neighborhood.

“With the launch of R FINDS, we’re evolving Global Day of Discovery from a one-day celebration of localism to a platform that fosters meaningful connections year-round,” said Jennifer Connell, Vice President and Global Brand Leader of Premium Distinctive and Collection Brands at Marriott International. “This digital marketplace connects travelers instantly to unique makers from around the world, proving that our commitment to generating positive and sustained impact for our neighbors extends far beyond the walls of each hotel.”

The products featured in R FINDS aren’t just items—they’re cultural touchpoints, crafted with care and intention. From Chicago’s Sunday Standard skincare products to Meyer the Hatter’s iconic headwear in New Orleans, the marketplace offers a curated selection of treasures that reflect the vibrancy of their communities. Global gems like Amorío in Mexico and EIRA in India provide an international lens, making it possible to experience the world from wherever you are.

R FINDS goes beyond commerce, acting as a cultural bridge. Renaissance Hotels’ Navigators, local community experts, have carefully curated the offerings, ensuring that each piece embodies the spirit of its neighborhood. And with contributions from tastemakers like James Beard Award-winning chef Sophia Roe, the platform deepens its storytelling, sharing the faces and places behind each product. “I’m honored to help craft, shape, and share the stories of local communities that connect to travel experiences,” Roe said. “R FINDS is a natural platform for stories that reflect the commitment Renaissance Hotels has to making an authentic difference in local communities.”

As the marketplace launches on the 10th anniversary of Renaissance Hotels’ Global Day of Discovery, it also serves as a reminder of the brand’s dedication to small businesses. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, as the holiday season approaches—a critical time for creators and artisans to shine.

The marketplace, however, isn’t just about shopping for the moment. It’s about investing in communities year-round, creating lasting connections, and fostering a deeper appreciation for local cultures. It’s about knowing that when you buy a handcrafted leather wallet from Ox & Pine in Texas or a vintage-inspired fragrance from Suraquia in Spain, you’re supporting the people who make these destinations so special.

Ready to discover the world, one neighborhood at a time? Explore the treasures of R FINDS today at www.R-Finds.com.