8 Over-The-Top Suites Around The Caribbean To Inspire Your Wanderlust

Nothing quite says luxury than hopping down to the Caribbean, and treating yourself in an over-the-top suite that includes unimaginable amenities, best-in-class service, and of course, breathtaking views. Because, after the year we’ve all had, who wouldn’t want to go all out on a giant, once-in-a-lifetime, totally over-the-top vacation?
When it comes to the Caribbean, a suite is more than just a suite: it could be a villa, a penthouse, an over-the-water bungalow, or sometimes, even an entire estate. No matter the term for it, whether it features en-suite infinity pools, famous guests, butler service or private chefs, these hotel suites represent the best of the high life. And when we say the crème de la crème of hotel accommodations in the Caribbean, we mean it. So here’s your chance to start planning your next Caribbean escape — or at least start saving to add it to your travel wishlist.
01
Secret Bay (Dominica)
Perched on the cliffs in Dominica, Secret Bay is Nature Island’s all-villa rainforest resort that just debuted new Villas on the Hillside. Those traveling in 2021, will be among the first to experience the new villa accommodations that are at the forefront of sustainability and the epitome of Caribbean luxury. Recognized as an eco-sustainability marvel, the property is completely immersed in nature, surrounded by breathing rainforest and the Indian River which is lined with mangroves and Bwa Mang trees.
02
Eden Roc Cap Cana (Dominican Republic)
An ecological marvel, Eden Roc Cap Cana is a Relais & Châteaux jewel located in the exclusive community of Cap Cana, home to luxury suites, Bungalows, multi-room villas, and a leading wellness program. The property is known for creating out-of-the-ordinary experiences and providing travelers with an ultra-luxe boutique island experience.
03
Hotel le Toiny (St. Barths)
A beach-and-hillside oasis lined with palm trees and exotic flowers. Le Toiny is home to 22 unique, independent, self-standing ultra-exclusive Villa Suites, each offering a private pool and large terrace overlooking the unmatched Toiny Bay. Blending the best of French-Mediterranean lifestyle and hospitality, the property has an exclusive Beach Club and exceptional restaurant.
04
Quintessence Hotel (Anguilla)
A tropical grand mansion home to nine villas and suites, featuring priceless art and furnishings. Here is where you’ll find unspoiled views of the famed Long Bay Beach, exquisite accommodations and an array of guest offers, including a ‘Work Hard, Play Hard’ package and buyout experiences – for those looking to take over the entire mansion and make paradise home.
05
Jade Mountain (Saint Lucia)
St. Lucia’s most Instagrammable resort experience, also boasts some of the best suites in the Caribbean. Jade Mountain is known for its stunning guest ‘sanctuaries’ that feature perks like en-suite infinity pools and private butler service, plus a missing fourth wall so guests are entirely open to the elements. The opulent cliffside hideaway features an array of experiences designed so guests almost never have to leave the comfort of their over-the-top suites — from a Six in Your Sanctuary six-course, in-room chef’s dinner to private yoga classes, chocolate making, Ayurvdedic wellness consultations, and more.
06
Rosewood Mayakoba (Mexico)
With suites situated along a shimmering lagoon, Rosewood Mayakoba is a socially distanced luxury oasis. Each suite, which offers a spacious open floor plan, features luxurious interiors, an oversize bathroom with a soaking tub and dual vanities, indoor and outdoor rain showers, and a king or two queen beds. A few days here, and you’ll never want to go home.
07
Sandals Royal Caribbean (Jamaica)
Sandals Royal Caribbean are the innovators in bringing Maldives style bungalows to the Caribbean. The epitome of an upscale couples-only, all-inclusive, Caribbean mega-resort, Sandals Royal Caribbean takes privacy and exclusivity to the next level — pandemic or not. Privacy is the new luxury in the Over-the-Water Private Island Butler Honeymoon Bungalows that have glass floor panels and lit water to showcase undersea views at any time. Plus, there are outdoor tranquility soaking tubs for two and over-water hammocks.
08
Seven Stars Resort & Spa (Turks and Caicos)
Grace Bay Beach may be the star of the show, but the suites at Seven Stars Resort & Spa win for best supporting. Offering suite configurations from spacious juniors to a spectacular four-bedroom, there’s an option for every type of traveler — whether for couples or families. The focus on personal attention also sweetens the deal, when you’re greeted with a rum punch cocktail and chilled scented towel.